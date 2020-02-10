Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,845,191 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Crescent Point Energy worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,900,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,173,000 after buying an additional 557,014 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2,170.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,518,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,519 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,524,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,941 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,940,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 184.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,966,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,400 shares during the period. 37.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Shares of NYSE CPG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.13. 14,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,392. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.27. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.