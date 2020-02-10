Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 108,608 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,880 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 108,608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 84.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,410,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,771 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,052,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,060,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,932 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,183,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,589,000 after purchasing an additional 163,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 735,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

AEM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.71. 23,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,820. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -54.28, a PEG ratio of 32.41 and a beta of -0.35.

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.62.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

