Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 176,678 Shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 176,678 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.36% of Kimball Electronics worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,293,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 316,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 208,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KE. BidaskClub lowered Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,646. Kimball Electronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $404.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

