Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,071 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,071 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCMP stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,894. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.28. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $95.15 and a 1-year high of $166.88.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCMP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

