Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 36,950 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Masco worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 1,817.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.07. 32,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,519. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

In other Masco news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $90,452.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,410.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 73,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,374.34. Insiders have sold 403,461 shares of company stock worth $18,872,415 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.