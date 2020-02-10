Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 42,739 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 42,739 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Corning worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 351.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

