Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120,128 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 19.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 760,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after buying an additional 122,725 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 202,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 1,099.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 416,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSXP stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,953. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 52.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSXP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,648.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

