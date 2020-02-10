Ryan Lysaght Gorney Buys 4,250 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) insider Ryan Lysaght Gorney bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $84,957.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,266 shares.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.