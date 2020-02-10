Safe Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $12.21 million and approximately $112,242.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00006000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. During the last week, Safe has traded up 52% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.01279311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048689 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00212352 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00070424 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

