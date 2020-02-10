SafeCapital Price Tops $3.69 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $3.69 or 0.00037524 BTC on exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00349247 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00025783 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000162 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,062,452 coins and its circulating supply is 806,813 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

