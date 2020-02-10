SafeCoin Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $616,537.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.47 or 0.01283948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00047904 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00214029 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002307 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00067851 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004608 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.