Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Director James Cameron Mcmartin Sells 15,000 Shares

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,656.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Cameron Mcmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, January 7th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $360,900.00.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 437,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,449. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.60 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 524,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 70,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.