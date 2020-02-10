salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $1,881,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total value of $1,864,400.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $1,821,600.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $1,845,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,828,500.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,805,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total transaction of $1,832,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $1,846,300.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $1,819,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $190.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a PE ratio of 201.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cross Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

