salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $934,250.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total value of $934,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, January 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $102,297.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $865,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,608 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $261,412.56.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.52. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $190.55. The stock has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 84,947 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.