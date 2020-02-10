salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 62,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of salesforce.com worth $180,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.38. The stock had a trading volume of 264,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,477. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $190.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a PE ratio of 200.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 454,753 shares of company stock valued at $76,614,437. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

