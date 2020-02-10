salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $687,281,000 after buying an additional 119,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,218,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $523,380,000 after buying an additional 261,961 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total transaction of $1,864,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 454,753 shares of company stock worth $76,614,437. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $185.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $190.55. The firm has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.57, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

