Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €99.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €99.00 ($115.12) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.04 ($112.84).

Sanofi stock traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €93.47 ($108.69). 1,582,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of €90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €83.00. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

