Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 4,164,501 Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,164,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,362,000. Livongo Health accounts for approximately 98.7% of Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. owned about 4.41% of Livongo Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVGO. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

LVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

In other news, Director Christopher Bischoff bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 555,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.34. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $45.68.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

