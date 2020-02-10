Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. Takes $1.10 Million Position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Fastly makes up about 1.0% of Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Fastly as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $20,698,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $12,288,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 266,271 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Fastly by 1,367.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 114,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth $2,859,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.82. 876,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,945. Fastly Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

In other news, CEO Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,708.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 810,153 shares of company stock valued at $17,426,216 in the last ninety days.

