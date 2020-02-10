Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SVRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Savara alerts:

SVRA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,353. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. Savara has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Savara will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Savara by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Savara by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.