Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) announced a final dividend on Monday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Scentre Group’s previous final dividend of $0.11.

SCG stock opened at A$3.86 ($2.74) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Scentre Group has a 12 month low of A$3.63 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of A$4.16 ($2.95). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.92.

Get Scentre Group alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Allen acquired 993,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.81 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of A$3,784,476.81 ($2,684,026.11).

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.