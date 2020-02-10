Scff Management Llc Sells 61,300 Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 61,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $262,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Scff Management Llc sold 63,286 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $280,356.98.

On Monday, December 2nd, Scff Management Llc sold 25,107 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $104,445.12.

On Friday, November 29th, Scff Management Llc sold 2,628 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $10,879.92.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Scff Management Llc sold 12,917 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $53,863.89.

On Monday, November 25th, Scff Management Llc sold 37,946 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $155,578.60.

On Friday, November 22nd, Scff Management Llc sold 27,836 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $109,395.48.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Scff Management Llc sold 5,056 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $19,718.40.

On Monday, November 18th, Scff Management Llc sold 11,579 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $43,884.41.

On Friday, November 15th, Scff Management Llc sold 10,711 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $41,880.01.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Scff Management Llc sold 12,223 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $49,380.92.

ELVT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 468,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. Elevate Credit Inc has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

ELVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 276,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

