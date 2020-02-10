Scff Management Llc Sells 63,286 Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 63,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $280,356.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Scff Management Llc sold 61,300 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $262,364.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Scff Management Llc sold 25,107 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $104,445.12.

On Friday, November 29th, Scff Management Llc sold 2,628 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $10,879.92.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Scff Management Llc sold 12,917 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $53,863.89.

On Monday, November 25th, Scff Management Llc sold 37,946 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $155,578.60.

On Friday, November 22nd, Scff Management Llc sold 27,836 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $109,395.48.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Scff Management Llc sold 5,056 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $19,718.40.

On Monday, November 18th, Scff Management Llc sold 11,579 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $43,884.41.

On Friday, November 15th, Scff Management Llc sold 10,711 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $41,880.01.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Scff Management Llc sold 12,223 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $49,380.92.

Shares of ELVT stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.61. 468,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,681. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Elevate Credit Inc has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 938.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 166.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELVT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

