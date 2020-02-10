Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Trimmed by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

SLB traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,916,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,738,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.