Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,448 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.17% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $80,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,786. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

