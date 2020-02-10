Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,687 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $14,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 342,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,901. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $30.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38.

