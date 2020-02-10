Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,409 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 155,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 59,767 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 417,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 191,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,707,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 800,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,235,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 209,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

