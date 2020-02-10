Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 226.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,502 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,202,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 198,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 35,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,505. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

