Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,480,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,220 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 4.70% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $120,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 163,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 38,835 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,184,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after buying an additional 93,097 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.72. 155,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,753. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

