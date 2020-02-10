Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,783 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.48% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $29,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 152.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,877,000 after buying an additional 1,121,139 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,572,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,551,000 after buying an additional 905,681 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,075,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 752,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 729,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,043. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

