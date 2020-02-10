Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,033,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,093,000 after buying an additional 78,966 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,766,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,824,000 after buying an additional 230,857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 604.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,737,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,414,000 after buying an additional 2,348,895 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after buying an additional 300,894 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 957,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,174,000 after buying an additional 137,841 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 644,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,169. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1331 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

