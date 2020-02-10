Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.57% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $39,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,304,000 after buying an additional 1,889,001 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,109,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after buying an additional 90,743 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,959,000 after buying an additional 641,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,866,000 after buying an additional 745,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 238,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,856. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

