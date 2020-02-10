Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,092. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

