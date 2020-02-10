Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,436 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.35% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $69,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 81,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.98. The stock had a trading volume of 772,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,746. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $73.39.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.