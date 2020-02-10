Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,364 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $80,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 115,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.72. 278,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,951. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.