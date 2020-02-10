Scor Se to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scor in a report issued on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scor’s FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

SCRYY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. Scor has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

