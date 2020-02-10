Scotiabank Boosts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$44.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.57.

Shares of AIF stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$43.93. The company had a trading volume of 36,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,496. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Altus Group has a one year low of C$21.67 and a one year high of C$44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 542.35.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$136.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$135.70 million. Analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

