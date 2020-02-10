Scotiabank Boosts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$43.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.63.

TSE:CAE traded up C$1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$41.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,196. CAE has a 52-week low of C$27.15 and a 52-week high of C$42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion and a PE ratio of 31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$822.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

