Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.38. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 8,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $492,996.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,399 shares of company stock worth $9,635,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 55,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,816.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STX opened at $54.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.56. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.