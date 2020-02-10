Seaport Global Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xylem in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Xylem’s FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $84.20 on Monday. Xylem has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,220 shares of company stock worth $790,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 464,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after buying an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,280,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,703,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 67,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 366,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 49,448 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

