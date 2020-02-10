Seaport Global Securities Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Norbord in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51.

Get Norbord alerts:

OSB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Norbord from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday.

OSB opened at C$40.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.80. Norbord has a 52-week low of C$26.31 and a 52-week high of C$42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -58.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total transaction of C$700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$955,220.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.