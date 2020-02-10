Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Rayonier Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Rayonier in a research report issued on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

RYN stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 213,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 99,559 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 94,695 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 497,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 91,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Rayonier by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 85,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

