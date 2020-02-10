SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,426,000 after purchasing an additional 292,206 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 395,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

SEAS stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $35.89.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $473.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.84 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

