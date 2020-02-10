Selfkey Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $5.62 million and $5.09 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, IDEX, Binance and Tidex. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.93 or 0.05740859 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055245 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024177 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00120541 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,002,048,541 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, ABCC, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, RightBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

