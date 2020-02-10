Semux (SEM) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Semux has a market cap of $1.18 million and $31,397.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0932 or 0.00000954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00049499 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026381 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00019856 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003009 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002719 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000617 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

