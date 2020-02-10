Sentient Coin Price Tops $0.0005 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $679,139.00 and approximately $21,384.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.30 or 0.01257407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00047190 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00017230 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00212875 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009424 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002265 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065792 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin's total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins.

Sentient Coin's official website is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

