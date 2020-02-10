Sentinel Protocol Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges including GDAC, Bittrex, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,694,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BitForex, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Bibox, Hotbit and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

