Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $97,664.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.93 or 0.05740859 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055245 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024177 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00120541 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,261,843,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

