Service Co. International (SCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $47.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $49.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

