ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.4% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $805,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,235,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,417 shares of company stock worth $20,497,985. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.93.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $341.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.90. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $355.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 107.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

